West Texas FC introduces first head coach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New local soccer team West Texas FC introduced Victor Domingues as its first ever head coach on Tuesday. West Texas FC takes the place of the Midland-Odessa Sockers and will play in the National Premier Soccer League.

Domingues is the head men’s soccer coach at UT Permian Basin. Domingues is from Brazil, but came to West Texas as a player, first at Lubbock Christian and then with the Midland-Odessa Sockers.

Watch the video above to hear from Domingues at his introductory news conference.

West Texas FC will hold open tryouts on February 12th. The club’s first game will be in late May or early June.

Midland-Odessa soccer fans can visit www.westtexasfc.com for club information, more information on the ownership group, to reserve your season seats while following the club on social media @westtexasfc (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

