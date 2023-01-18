Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon. (SOURCE: WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Township.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-280 when it lost a set of dual tires from one of its axles.

The tires went through the median and struck another semi truck traveling northbound on the same highway and killing the driver.

The highway patrol said the first semi truck did not stop after the accident took place.

Officials have not publicly identified the driver who was killed but said they were from Michigan.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or the driver of the first semi truck is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Shawn Douglas Love (L) and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. (R)
Suspects in Midland murder arrested

Latest News

A murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. (CNN, WBZ, WCVB, LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENT,...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman charged with murder
Local restaurants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game
Local resturants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game
Local restaurants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game
Local Resturants prepare for Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game
FILE - Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks during a news...
Herschel Walker campaign staffer’s lawsuit says GOP activist groped him