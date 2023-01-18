Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Darla Steve, Zach Smith(Midland Police Department, Albuquerque Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has confirmed that Zach Smith has been arrested on the charges of kidnapping and family violence

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were called to the residence of 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith and his common-law wife.

It was reported that Smith assaulted his common-law wife leaving her with severe injuries. Smith then left the residence with their three children and her 11-month-old infant without her consent and to an unknown location.

After an AMBER alert was broadcast, Smith, the 11-month-old infant, and the three children were found in a hotel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Children were unharmed.

Smith was then taken into custody for kidnapping and continuous family violence.

******ORIGINAL STORY******

Tuesday evening an AMBER alert was issued for child abduction in Midland.

The child and suspect are pictured above.

The victim is a white 11-month-old girl named Darla Steve. Darla has brown hair and brown eyes and law enforcement does not know what she was wearing last.

The suspect, 29-year-old, Zach Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, with the Texas license plate SDD9435.

The pair were last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16th in the 2700 block of Southwest St. in Midland

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed as MPD investigates
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot

Latest News

Red Flag Warning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/18/23
Midland Bulldogs basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Late charge carries Midland past Odessa
Odessa Lady Bronchos basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Lady Bronchos roll past Midland High
Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a...
The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks
West Texas FC head coach Victor Domingues
West Texas FC introduces first head coach