Local resturants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Heading into Monday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game, Walk-On’s Service Manager said, “It’s going to just be electric. They’re going to be so happy, they’re going to stay longer after the game if they win, so, it’s going to be a great day.”

The Cowboys went on to defeat the Buccaneers 31-14 ending Tampa’s season. Dallas will turn to next week when they will face the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.