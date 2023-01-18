Local resturants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Heading into Monday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game, Walk-On’s Service Manager said, “It’s going to just be electric. They’re going to be so happy, they’re going to stay longer after the game if they win, so, it’s going to be a great day.”

The Cowboys went on to defeat the Buccaneers 31-14 ending Tampa’s season. Dallas will turn to next week when they will face the San Francisco 49ers.

Local restaurants prepare for Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game
Midland Resident Ella Bromley turns 100
