Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Latest News

Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118
Red Flag Warning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/18/23
New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others