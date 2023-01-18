CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/18/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong winds upwards to 45+ mph are expected on Wednesday creating areas of blowing dust and creating very high fire danger with Fire Weather Watches in effect for most of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. High wind warnings are in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains...Davis Mountains...upper Trans-Pecos and Marfa Plateau for gusts of 60 to 80 mph. Wind advisories are up for the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico for gusts up to 50 mph and all of this wind will create large areas of blowing dust that may decrease visibility and make for hazardous driving.

