CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/18/23

Strong winds...very high fire danger and blowing dust expected
FIRE WEATHER WATCH
FIRE WEATHER WATCH(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong winds upwards to 45+ mph are expected on Wednesday creating areas of blowing dust and creating very high fire danger with Fire Weather Watches in effect for most of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. High wind warnings are in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains...Davis Mountains...upper Trans-Pecos and Marfa Plateau for gusts of 60 to 80 mph. Wind advisories are up for the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico for gusts up to 50 mph and all of this wind will create large areas of blowing dust that may decrease visibility and make for hazardous driving.

Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this Spring-like wind event on CBS7.com and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App for the latest on the strong winds and fire danger.

