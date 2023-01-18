ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/19/23: As an upper-level storm system and cold front move away from West Texas...it takes the wind with it and a much calmer weather pattern arrives. Cooler air is moving in behind the front and will make for a pleasant and seasonable end to the week. We aren’t done with the wind just yet as another Pacific storm system and cold front arrive this weekend bringing the wind back. Rain chances look slight but are in the forecast for late Saturday and again by the middle of next week.

It looks like Winter weather is coming back...at least in the temperature department. The weather looks colder next week and a bit of Arctic air may make an appearance by next weekend. Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.