AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old Midland girl

Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Darla Steve and Zach Smith(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening an AMBER alert was issued for child abduction in Midland.

The child and suspect are pictured above.

The victim is a white 11-month-old girl named Darla Steve. Darla has brown hair and brown eyes and law enforcement does not know what she was wearing last.

The suspect, 29-year-old, Zach Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, with the Texas license plate SDD9435.

The pair were last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16th in the 2700 block of Southwest St. in Midland

Anyone with information about where they could be or may be headed should contact 911.

CBS7 will update this story as we receive more information.

