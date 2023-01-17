One-year-old dies in crash in Martin County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a one-year-old from Hobbs, New Mexico died in a single-vehicle crash north of Midland.

DPS investigators say the child was unsecured, and died at the scene.

The Nissan Altima carrying the child was traveling east on the SH 349 Tom Craddick Bypass when it veered off the south side of the roadway. The Nissan then collided with a fence and a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

