Midland named one of fittest counties in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital announced Monday that Midland County was ranked as one of the fittest counties in Texas for the second straight year.

There are 254 counties in Texas, and Midland County comes in at #32, safely inside the top 15% of fittest counties. But who decides this, and what does it mean?

The rankings are done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and measure two overarching categories: health outcomes and health factors.

These include the number of people in the county who smoke, life length, healthcare access, air and water quality, and physical fitness.

The county falls in nearly the same spot as last year, and to move up, Midland Health knows it needs to figure out the logistics of health.

“We need to figure out the best way to provide some of the resources to different populations in our community,” said Taylor Wiedenfeld, Midland Health’s Community Relations Coordinator. “Some people don’t all have digital, so we have to figure out how do we get to those groups of people in our community that maybe don’t have a cell phone or have a language barrier.”

Weidenfeld added that this recognition isn’t just based on local hospitals, but also on private entities that work together to make the county a healthier place.

