CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/23

Strong winds and blowing dust return
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/17/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/23. Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Strong winds...very high fire danger and blowing dust. A Pacific storm system and cold front will move through the area and increase winds up to 45 to 50+ mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible in the mountain areas. Strong winds combined with low humidity levels will create a perfect environment for any wildfires that spark up to spread quickly. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and watch out for areas of blowing dust when traveling.

Even more windy conditions are in the forecast through the weekend as a series of cold fronts move through and look to drop temperatures back to more seasonable levels.

