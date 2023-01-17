Black Cultural Council of Odessa hosts Freedom March for MLK Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held a Freedom March today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Unity was the theme for today’s march and it was shown by the crowd that came together today to support Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

“It’s great to see all the people come out to support this march because this is something we need our voices to be heard to show that we are all one people of this city,” said Secretary Treasurer of the BCCO Tommie Haynes.

“Come together as one that’s why our theme is unity to bring everyone together were trying to live Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and I think today it’s being shown,” said Haynes.

The march began at the southside Senior Citizens Center and ended at the Woodson Center.

Many community members and organizations including local churches and the Permian High School football team marched. Permian Head Football coach Jeff Ellison says their main goal in bringing out the whole team was to support.

“Supporting our community, what Dr. King stood for the message that he continues to give today and we want our kids to be a part of everything in our community,” said Ellison.

Haynes says he thinks it’s important to celebrate and support Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for the world. and to show their thanks for what he did, as he believes that dream is finally happening.

“Every mankind man, woman, boy, girl of all cultures will walk hand in hand with each other and i think we’re almost there to that dream Martin Luther King dreamed so unity is here we just got to form it more,” said Haynes.

Haynes added that he hopes and prays we continue to keep Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive for him.

