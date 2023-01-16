Midland Non-Profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club of Midland honors Martin Luther King
By Tyler Poglitsch
Jan. 16, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club of Midland has been celebrating Martin Luther King for the last 9 years.

But everyone in the club has been celebrating his life for well over 9 years.

The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club has been around nationally since 1953 and in West Texas since 2015.

Part of its mission is to give back to the elders in the community, visit nursing homes, Thanksgiving baskets, scholarships for the youth, and more.

“And we’re here for the community. We’re willing to help any kind of way that we can” said Mary Helen Bowers, Vice President of The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club of Midland.

Dr. King fought for equality in America at a time there wasn’t.

The Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club doesn’t want his fight to ever be forgotten.

“It’s very important because he put himself on the line for us. If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be here today. We would still have segregation and we don’t want to be separate from anyone we’re all one” said Bowers.

Despite Dr. King leaving us 55 years ago, Bowers is proud of the continuing support the community shows for Dr. King.

“It is so heartfelt just to see everyone come out and give their all rather than their singing or they’re clapping because they’ve heard something educational. It’s just awesome just having them here giving us that support” said, Bowers.

