Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic.

Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the eastbound lane, he was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
Shawn Douglas Love (L) and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. (R)
Suspects in Midland murder arrested

Latest News

Midland Non-Profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Midland Non-Profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Code Ninjas
Code Ninjas Midland hosting winter open house
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/16/23
Brad Logan has been selling hotdogs in Midland for 14 years, but has now decided to retire.
Hotdog vendor retires after 14 years of service