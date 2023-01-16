Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic.

Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the eastbound lane, he was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

