Code Ninjas Midland hosting winter open house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Code Ninjas Midland is hosting its winter open house Wednesday, Jan. 18.

They are inviting the entire community to attend this free event as an opportunity to learn more about education programs, events, and staff.

This open house will take place from 4–6 p.m. at Code Ninjas Midland, at 3211 W. Wadley, Suite 13B (behind Murray’s Deli). This event will feature giveaways, free game-building sessions, and sign-up specials.

“We are very excited to host this open house. This event is a great opportunity for all parents and future ninjas to see what engaging educational activities we have going at Code Ninjas,” said Jaclyn Gaona, owner of Code Ninjas Midland. “They will get to have one-on-one conversations with our senseis and participate in game building sessions. It will be a one-stop shop to get know everything about Code Ninjas.”

Those who enroll at the open house will save $49 off the first month. Also, sign-ups for the free game-building sessions will begin at 4 p.m. on the open house day. Sessions are limited.

Code Ninjas is an educational program that uses popular video games, such as Minecraft, to teach kids how to code, build video games, and have fun. Participants will gain problem-solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment.

To learn more about Code Ninjas Midland, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.