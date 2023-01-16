CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/17/23

A slight wind break...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/17/23: A parade of Pacific storm systems will continue to move west to east across the country keeping gusty winds in the forecast. The next cold front and storm system will arrive on Wednesday bringing strong and gusty winds along with blowing dust and milder temperatures. Rain chances look slim even though we are seeing more in the way moisture in our area. Slight chances of showers will be possible early Wednesday and again early Saturday.

Cooler and more seasonable conditions will start to move in this weekend with a more Winter pattern setting up for next week. Stay Tuned!

