Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners

Tattoo artist Sonny Aguilar was born on Friday the 13th.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Superstition says Friday the 13th is the unluckiest day of the year.

But for businesses like Uprock Midland, the day presents a lucky opportunity to bring in new customers.

Sonny Aguilar has owned ‘Uprock’ for 23 years. It’s an eclectic setup of skateboards, smoking equipment, and incense.

“I took everything that I was interested in and liked growing up and just mashed it together,” Aguilar said.

But mostly, ‘Uprock’ works in tattoos.

“Seen ‘em all, done ‘em all,” Aguilar said. “Tattoos aren’t crazy to me anymore.”

In his time owning ‘Uprock,’ the art of the tattoo has changed.

“Back in the day, you’d always practice on yourself, a grapefruit, or a pigskin,” he said.

But some things never change, like Friday the 13th being one of the busiest days of the year.

“It’s one of them for sure,” Aguilar said. “For sure.”

Aguilar said Friday the 13th tattoo deals used to involve tattooing the number “13″ somewhere on the body; however, he says in recent years, shops have switched to just offering deals on smaller tattoos.

As patron Courtney Heard can attest, the deals work.

“We’re going to get a moon on our shoulders,” Heard explained.

Aguilar’s connection to Friday the 13th goes beyond just business. He was born on a Friday the 13th in October.

“I’ve always thought Friday the 13th was a lucky day,” he said. “It’s always been a lucky day for me.”

So, maybe everyone else has it wrong. Or maybe luck is just another name for what you earn.

“23 years, man,” Aguilar said. “23 years.”

