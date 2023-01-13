Odessa Chamber: Nacero plant progressing despite long delay

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce says numerous delays have significantly slowed the plant's progression.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PENWELL, Texas (KOSA) - In April 2021, Nacero publicly announced it planned to build a 7-billion dollar carbon capture gas plant just west of Odessa in the unincorporated community of Penwell.

But nearly two years later, you won’t find a Nacero plant in Penwell.

You won’t find answers there either. For that, you have to go to downtown Odessa.

“The cost to build this facility has risen substantially,” Tom Manskey, the Director of Economic Development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

According to the OCC, the futuristic-looking carbon-capture plant has encountered many problems.

“The war in Ukraine,” Manskey said. “That changed a lot of things, and certainly, one of the biggest things is inflation.”

Other than upping costs to over $7 billion (exact costs are unknown), the plant has also switched gears from being an automobile gas facility to producing a new grade of jet fuel called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“Part of the reason they decided to switch directions, they being Nacero, to the aviation fuel is due to the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act,” Manskey explained.

However, with no progress to be seen, the Odessa City Council is getting antsy.

“You’re supposed to have a billion dollars of capital improvements out on that site,” Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said. “That didn’t occur, but they still grant $2 million?”

Manskey said Nacero received the money because it met the goals for the first year of its contract. Whether it meets future goals with no dirt moving remains to be seen.

“It’s going to take place,” Manskey said. “It’s just not going to take place in the time frame we wished it would have.”

The hope now is the facility breaks ground late this year or early 2024. Regardless, Manskey is confident that the plant will still get built.

“We’re getting up every day, we’re working hard, and we’re going to continue moving this thing forward until it happens,” he said.

