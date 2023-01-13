Midland County Commissioners Court purchase new Sheriff’s administration building

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court passed a motion last week at a special meeting to enter into negotiations to purchase the parsley building owned by Pioneer Natural Resources.

The Parsley building will soon be the new Midland County Sheriff Administration building. It’s located on East County Road 120 and FM 715.

“I’m really proud of what we’re doing and I’m really proud of the support for our law enforcement and sheriffs department,” said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

The county purchased the building for a total of $15.5 million, $7.5million purchase upfront and the other $8 million in October.

The county has recently raised the sheriffs departments pay by about 20% across the board and have given them new equipment.

Johnson says this new facility is just the next step.

“It’s a win-win for everybody. It is a nice facility but if you look through this courthouse I’m working in on 11 floors it’s not nicer than what we have here but they are nice facilities and I believe that our sheriff’s employees deserve as much as anyone working in this facility,” said Johnson.

Johnson says it’s a 120,000 square foot property.

They’ve given $5 million for renovations including cameras, security doors, etc to get the sheriff moved in. They are under budget for how much they set aside when looking for a new administration building.

“It is nice its new but they deserve it. They’ve been working in dark dank crowded conditions for too long it’s time to give them a good place to work,” said Johnson.

This new administration building is in a separate location from the new jail complex site, about 6 miles apart from each other.

Four of the five commissioners approved the motion to purchase the building but Precinct 1 Commissioner Scott Ramsey did not.

“The new building is set up for an oil company with at least two conference rooms one of which looks like a boardroom for a fortune 500 company, the building has a quote on quote movie theatre that appears to seat 500 people, what does a Midland County’s Sheriff’s Office need with a movie theatre,” said Ramsey.

Right now they’re in the midst of a 60 day period before they close, but Johnson hopes once they do within a year the sheriff’s department will be moved into the new facility.

He says the new jail complex timeline is still 3 to 4 years down the road.

