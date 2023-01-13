CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23

Cold start...cool afternoon...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/13/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.

The area continues to be moisture starved when these fronts come in...so not much rain is expected other than a very slight chance of showers with a cold front in the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
The investigation is ongoing. (MGN)
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349
Shawn Douglas Love (L) and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. (R)
Suspects in Midland murder arrested