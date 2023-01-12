PBTISD raises final beams for new Zavala Elementary

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD raised the final beams for its new 2nd-5th grade campus, Zavala Elementary School.

Joined by students, teachers, staff and community, PBTISD commemorated the event by leaving their mark on two beams. Students placed their thumbprints and other attendees signed their names. The campus is one of two new elementary schools included in the May 2021 bond.

The design of this school started in June 2021 and included community members, administration, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, and students working with VLK Architects. The campus will include a 1,000-foot drop-off lane to ease traffic in the area, a STREAM, music, and art rooms, focused learning nooks, and collaborative learning steps. Additionally, the library/media center will be the core of the campus, so it is accessible to all students throughout the school day.

Zavala Elementary School will be a two-story building with learning steps and a slide connecting the first and second floors. Also, a large play area and track and field will on the campus.

“Every milestone that passes with these new schools and facilities is a show of a promise kept to our community that the District is committed to improving,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “We believe in our students and staff and want the best for them. Education looked very different 50 years ago, and this facility will now give our teachers and students the space they need today and in years to come. "

Zavala Elementary School is on schedule and is expected to open for the first day of school in August 2023. You can view an animation video of the new campus anytime at pbtisd.net.

