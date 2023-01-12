Mr. Beast Burger location coming to Odessa College

By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - – Great Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus.

The grand opening is on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wrangler Grill location within the Saulsbury Campus Center from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

The Mr. Beast Burger location will have burgers, grilled sandwiches, sides, beverages, and specialty items.

The Mr. Beast Burger concept was founded and developed by internet personality Jimmy Donaldson, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. There are multiple

To learn more about the launch next week, follow Odessa College on Facebook here or visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
The investigation is ongoing. (MGN)
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

Latest News

Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23
Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs police investigating multiple shootings
The show will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe through Saturday
Midland County Livestock Show in full swing at Midland County Horseshoe