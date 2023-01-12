Mr. Beast Burger location coming to Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - – Great Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus.

The grand opening is on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wrangler Grill location within the Saulsbury Campus Center from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

The Mr. Beast Burger location will have burgers, grilled sandwiches, sides, beverages, and specialty items.

The Mr. Beast Burger concept was founded and developed by internet personality Jimmy Donaldson, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. There are multiple

