Midland County Livestock Show in full swing at Midland County Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Livestock show is in full swing at the Midland County Horseshoe.

There’s pigs, steer, lambs and more being shown through Saturday.

Prepping the animals for the show is hard work.

“They need a lot of maintenance, a lot of walking stuff like that but I think with time you learn how to cope with it and just go with it,” said Participant Noelia Ortega.

The event is a step towards bigger competitions in places like San Angelo, San Antonio and Austin.

Participants like Noelia Ortega have been preparing for the show for months.

She says the show is important for many reasons..

“It’s pretty important because not only does it help with your future scholarships, college, it helps you with your communication skills with other people cuz you meet a lot of people and your just growing with them because everybody shows,” said Ortega.

Ortega loves showing her animals so much. She hopes her kids will do the same one day too.

“This is my last year showing so I’m just enjoying every minute of it because once I’m done I’m done like you can’t show anymore,” said Ortega.

It is free to go and watch the different shows being held, tonight was the steer show and tomorrow is the pig show.

