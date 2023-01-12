Midland County Livestock Show in full swing at Midland County Horseshoe

The show will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe through Saturday
The show will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe through Saturday(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Livestock show is in full swing at the Midland County Horseshoe.

There’s pigs, steer, lambs and more being shown through Saturday.

Prepping the animals for the show is hard work.

“They need a lot of maintenance, a lot of walking stuff like that but I think with time you learn how to cope with it and just go with it,” said Participant Noelia Ortega.

The event is a step towards bigger competitions in places like San Angelo, San Antonio and Austin.

Participants like Noelia Ortega have been preparing for the show for months.

She says the show is important for many reasons..

“It’s pretty important because not only does it help with your future scholarships, college, it helps you with your communication skills with other people cuz you meet a lot of people and your just growing with them because everybody shows,” said Ortega.

Ortega loves showing her animals so much. She hopes her kids will do the same one day too.

“This is my last year showing so I’m just enjoying every minute of it  because once I’m done I’m done like you can’t show anymore,” said Ortega.

It is free to go and watch the different shows being held, tonight was the steer show and tomorrow is the pig show.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
The investigation is ongoing. (MGN)
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

Latest News

Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza preparing for his big fight against Abel Mendoza in South Korea.
Anytime, Anywhere: Abel Mendoza’s Journey
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/11/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Congressman Pfluger selected for House Energy and Commerce Committee
Red Flag Warning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/11/23