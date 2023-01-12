Hobbs police investigating multiple shootings

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - The Hobbs police department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday into early Tuesday.

According to HPD, several calls were made of shots fired around the city. Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at two different locations. Both victims were transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, treated, and released.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the vehicles involved – a gold mini-van and a black convertible Mustang. Through investigation, the gold mini-van was located in the area of the intersection of East Marland/Fifth Street around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

The van held four subjects. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Ashley Aguilar of Hobbs, NM. The other three occupants were juveniles. Two of them refused to provide officers with their names and were arrested and charged with Concealing Identity.

Once their identities were confirmed, they were released to their guardians at the Juvenile Probation Office’s request.

After an investigation, HPD discovered that Aguilar was driving the gold mini-van that was also occupied by 18-year-old Xavier Flores of Hobbs, NM. The other vehicle, a black convertible Mustang, was occupied by two males, the passenger being 18-year-old Uzielle Aranda of Hobbs, NM.

According to witnesses, some words were exchanged between the passengers of both vehicles before shots were fired by Aranda in the direction of Flores and Aguilar. Flores then returned fire as Aranda was fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported from that incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Aranda for the following charges: Aggravated Assault (4th Degree Felony); Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony).

Aranda has not yet been arrested.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Flores for the following charges: Aggravated Assault (4th Degree Felony); Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony).

He is currently confined in the Lea County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with the following: Accessory to wit Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony); Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (4th Degree Felony); Resisting; Evading; Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor).

This investigation is ongoing. HPD asks that anyone with information regarding any of the shots-fired incidents is urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393- 8005 and may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

