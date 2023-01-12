Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize

Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton(Texas Lottery)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton resident won a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.

The ticket was bought at Walmart Fuel Center #897 at 2610 W. Dickinson St., in Fort Stockton. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

