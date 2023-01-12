CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/13/23

Cold start...cool afternoon...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/13/23: A nice end to the week is in the cards as high pressure will control the weather through the start of the weekend. That high pressure is on the move so another Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive late in the weekend into early next week bringing another bout of strong winds and warmer temperatures.

The area continues to be moisture starved when these fronts come in...so not much rain is expected other than a very slight chance of showers with a cold front in the middle of next week.

