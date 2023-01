ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza got the chance to fight in South Korea in the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view last month.

CBS7′s Noe Ortega and Chief Photographer Reilly Strand followed Mendoza and his team throughout their trip for what could be the biggest fight of the West Texans career.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.