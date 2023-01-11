Safety tips for online dating

Unfortunately, not everyone online is as trustworthy as you would wish
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Online dating, it’s a way for people to meet with the opportunity at their fingertips to find that new boyfriend or girlfriend with just one swipe away, or, it can be an extremely dangerous place where your safety could be at risk.

Just recently a woman in Houston was kidnapped after meeting a guy on the dating app Bumble, she was held and assaulted for 5 days.

Midland police have tips for staying safe while online dating.

“Be your detective. Whatever name they give you google it. See what pops up. See what happens. If it is a fake name it’ll probably come up with all different sorts of pictures other than that individual’s picture” said Chane Blandford, Midland PD Crime Prevention Unit

And if you’re new to the online dating world it’s best to review some guidelines like the ones Tinder has on their website.

  • Don’t be in a rush
  • Meet in public and stay in public
  • Tell friends and family about your plans
  • Be in control of your transportation
  • If you feel uncomfortable, leave

Luckily over the past couple of years, MPD has not had many problems with online dating issues.

“Before the holidays you have a lot of people who target individuals who are looking to give and get money out of them. This is just another way, this is another way to find vulnerable people” said Blandford

Blandford also says if you’re a minor and you decide to video chat or talk to another person don’t meet up with them.

It’s more likely they are not someone your age and parents should talk to their kids about the risks of online dating and chatting.

