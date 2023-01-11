Odessa Mayor releases statement after city employee firings

Mayor Javier Joven
Mayor Javier Joven(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, has released a statement after firing the city manager and city attorney for the second time, Monday night.

Tuesday night the Odessa City Council voted to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.

Read Mayor Joven’s full statement below:

Mayor Joven statement
Mayor Joven statement(none)

