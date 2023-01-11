Odessa City Council approves budget amendment for $338,000 contract with consulting firm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted tonight to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.

The vote passed 5-2. Mayor Javier Joven says the firm will start a process to assess for a new city manager and city attorney.

“Once again T2 brings a merit of expertise so it could be an analysis of whether we have the right people in the right positions,” said Joven.

District 2 Council Member Steven Thompson says he and District 3 Councilmember Gilbert Vasquez were never consulted on the contract with T2. They both voted against the amendment tonight.

“That contract has been signed and executed illegally committing the cIty to that $338,000 contract,” said Thompson.

The consulting firm was decided on the day after the previous city manager and city attorney were fired. Joven says the council approved any and all action to commence a search for a new city manager, which gave the authority to go out and seek these professional services.

Joven says Thompson was aware of the contract and there has already been $50,000 dollars in a retainer fee put down for the contract. But, the contract is open ended and can be rescinded within 30 day notice from either party.

“This is probably the best company to help us through this transition to do a deep dive analysis of the entire city and to provide training for the merit of the departments, employees and things of that nature,” said Joven.

Joven says the contract is for up to twelve months which is up to $338,000.

The money is coming from what Interim City Manager Agapito Bernal describes as a contingency fund. It is not clear how much money is in that fund, a fund in which Joven says he has been raising questions about for a while, as he too has never gotten a straight answer on where that money is coming from.

