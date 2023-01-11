Midland City Council gives staff green light to pursue traffic signal at Magellan and Mockingbird

Siah Ashlyn Kearns was killed trying to cross the intersection of Magellan in Mockingbird in early January.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In its scheduled meeting Tuesday morning, the Midland City Council discussed the possibility of installing a traffic light at the corner of Magellan and Mockingbird, where a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car earlier this month.

But the process is not as simple as just constructing a light.

City engineers have to make sure power can get to that intersection, they need to study the size and materials for the light, and then procure those materials. Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz says that the process can take months.

“More traffic is going through that intersection that warrants a traffic signal at that location,” Ortiz said. “So, what the council did today is just give the city staff the authority to move forward with design efforts. Once a design is done, probably in six months, we’ll go back to council and see how we want to move forward with the possibility of construction.”

Ortiz added that the fastest a light could be constructed at the stop is a year, but 18 months is a more realistic time frame.

It’s also important to note that this intersection is a school bus stop, and with neighborhoods on both sides of Mockingbird, a five-lane road, kids often sprint across traffic to get home.

In the interim, Ortiz said the city is looking into putting up speed feedback signs on Mockingbird, which display a driver’s speed to them as they drive past to make people more cognisant of how fast they’re driving on Mockingbird. The speed limit near the intersection where the tragedy occurred is 45 mph.

