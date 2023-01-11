Congressman Pfluger selected for House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger announced he was selected to join the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the 118th Congress.

This is the oldest committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and has jurisdiction over energy, health care, environment, technology, data privacy and security, broadband, and more.

Rep. Pfluger will be the first member to represent Midland and Odessa on this committee and the first West Texan in nearly 50 years.

Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the statement below regarding Rep. Plufger’s election:

“I am excited and proud to welcome Rep. Pfluger to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. We will be at the forefront of House Republicans’ efforts to restore public trust in representative government. Americans have elected us to hold the line against Biden’s agenda. They want a different path, one that promotes free markets, innovation, free speech, and individual freedom. We stand ready to plow the hard ground necessary to legislate, hold the Biden administration accountable, and restore American leadership.”

