CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/11/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong and gusty west winds that will cause areas of blowing dust and critical fire danger concerns. Red Flag warnings for the fire danger will be in effect for most of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. High wind warnings are in effect for the higher elevations of the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains for gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Wind advisories are up for the Trans-Pecos...Marfa Plateau and southeast New Mexico for gusts up to 50 mph and all of this wind will create large areas of blowing dust that may decrease visibility and make for hazardous driving.

High Wind Warnings (KOSA)

Wind Advisory (KOSA)

