CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/11/23

Strong winds...Blowing Dust...and Critical Fire Danger
Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong and gusty west winds that will cause areas of blowing dust and critical fire danger concerns. Red Flag warnings for the fire danger will be in effect for most of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. High wind warnings are in effect for the higher elevations of the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains for gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Wind advisories are up for the Trans-Pecos...Marfa Plateau and southeast New Mexico for gusts up to 50 mph and all of this wind will create large areas of blowing dust that may decrease visibility and make for hazardous driving.

High Wind Warnings
High Wind Warnings(KOSA)
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KOSA)

Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this Spring-like wind event on CBS7.com and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App for the latest on the strong winds and fire danger.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/10/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies after crash on I-20
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
Midland College President plans retirement in August
Midland College President plans retirement in August