CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23

Cold front arrives...less wind!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/11/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23: A cold front will arrive in West Texas first thing Thursday morning and bring some cooler and more seasonable weather back to the forecast. The wind will be a little bit breezy first off but will calm down quite a bit by the afternoon hours as temperatures stay in the upper 50′s. More quiet weather is in store for Friday but with this fast moving weather pattern...more changes are on the way for the weekend.

The next storm system and cold front will approach the area late in the weekend and it looks like another bout of strong and gusty winds moves in Sunday and last into Tuesday. No rain is expected as we will continue the streak of a dry start to the new year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
The investigation is ongoing. (MGN)
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

Latest News

Red Flag Warning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday 1/11/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/10/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/10/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/10/23