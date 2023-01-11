ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23: A cold front will arrive in West Texas first thing Thursday morning and bring some cooler and more seasonable weather back to the forecast. The wind will be a little bit breezy first off but will calm down quite a bit by the afternoon hours as temperatures stay in the upper 50′s. More quiet weather is in store for Friday but with this fast moving weather pattern...more changes are on the way for the weekend.

The next storm system and cold front will approach the area late in the weekend and it looks like another bout of strong and gusty winds moves in Sunday and last into Tuesday. No rain is expected as we will continue the streak of a dry start to the new year.

