US agency reportedly considering ban on gas stoves

A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.
A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than one-third of households in the United States cook with a gas stove, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on them.

Bloomberg reports the federal agency is concerned about indoor pollution linked to gas stoves and says the stoves’ usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says a ban on gas stoves would not address the overall issue.

They say improving ventilation is a better solution.

The CPSC is also considering other options, like setting standards on gas stove emissions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.
Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Latest News

Midland College President plans retirement in August
Midland College President plans retirement in August
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
Midland College President plans retirement in August
Midland College President plans retirement at end of school year
988 Call Center Director Jamieson Brill poses for a photo in front of a desk where work workers...
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South...
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident