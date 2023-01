STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Stanton head football coach and athletic director Cody Hogan confirmed Monday morning that he is getting out of coaching.

Hogan was Stanton’s head coach for four full seasons. The high point came in 2021, when the Buffaloes went 5-7 and won the Bi-District Championship.

Stanton finished with a 2-8 record in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.