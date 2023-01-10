Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa held a special meeting Monday, effectively redoing part of its Dec. 13 city council meeting, after a lawsuit was filed claiming the city violated the Texas Open Meetings Code.

The portion of the meeting that was reheld were the agenda items dealing with the firings of City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero.

The outcome was the same, a 5-2 vote to fire both employees, but residents and the mayor got a chance to speak their minds.

“You don’t get rid of good people, just because you don’t like them,” attorney Gaven Norris said.

Another new development was Mayor Javier Joven speaking about the firings for the first time.

“We are supposed to work hand-in-hand with policy making,” Joven said. “That wasn’t occurring. There wasn’t communication. Not just weeks, but on this, we had months of no communication.”

The special meeting only took place after Norris filed a lawsuit and received a temporary restraining order, which was lifted once the Council scheduled Monday’s meeting.

“It shouldn’t take us threatening to file a lawsuit, actually filing a lawsuit, for you to do the right thing,” Norris said.

Other speakers accused the Council of corruption, improprieties, and a power grab.

“The firings of Michael and Natasha were not news to me, because when some of you guys came into office, it was very clear that that was your agenda,” former city councilwoman Mari Willis said.

Joven directly addressed rumors that he was looking to change the city charter to give him more power, denying that he has any intention of changing the city charter to give the mayor more power.

While Joven says there’s no plan to amend a charter, Norris did say there might be more lawsuits.

For now, Joven and the council plan to move ahead with work on various infrastructure projects.

“The City of Odessa has roads that need to be fixed, infrastructure that needs to be addressed,” Joven said. “That’s something that two years ago we put forward, and the former Council just wouldn’t do it.”

