Midland College President plans retirement in August

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College President Steve Thomas has announced he will be retiring in August.

Thomas has served as president at Midland College since August 2008.

During his time, he was active in the community including adding Early College High School at Midland College helping younger adults prepare for their future.

