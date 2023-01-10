Fellowship of Christian Athletes Permian Basin Draft Takes Place

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday Afternoon the FCA Permian Basin took place in Midland. Football coaches and Volleyball coaches joined together and drafted their teams for June’s All-Star Festival.

In Volleyball, Team White is being led by Midland Christian’s Callie Stewart. She will be assisted by Midland Greenwood’s Amy Long, and Odessa’s Cody Dominguez.

Team Blue will be lead by Midland Legacy’s Rachel Anglin. She will be assisted by Andrews’ Jessica Campbell and Klondike’s Katie Cruz.

In Football, Team White will be led by Permian’s Jeff Ellison. He will be assisted by Midland High’s Thad Fortune, Kermit’s Nate Gensler, Lamesa’s Joseph Hood, Forsan’s Jason Phillips, and San Jacinto’s Demetrius Lee.

Team Blue will be led by Midland Legacy’s Clint Hartman. He will be assisted by Odessa High’s Dusty Ortiz, Monahans’ Fred Staugh, Coahoma’s Chris Joslin, Wink’s Brian Gibson and Andrews JH - Andrew Tijerina.

Watch below for more.

