ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126.

According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

