CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23

We can’t shake the wind
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/10/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23: More wind is in the forecast thanks to a strong Pacific storm system and cold front. It will be a westerly...downslope wind that will warm temperatures back to unseasonable levels. Gusts up to 40 to 50+ mph will be possible and that will cause areas of blowing dust but also increase fire danger concerns to high...even critical levels as the humidity drops to around 10%. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Behind the front...cooler and more seasonable temperatures will filter into West Texas as the breeze will stay up some. More wind looks to be on the way with another front later in the weekend into next week but rain chances continue to elude us.

