CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/10/23

Here comes the wind...again...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/10/23: The next Pacific storm system and cold front will start to affect West Texas and southeast New Mexico on Tuesday with an increase in westerly winds that will warm temperatures up to near 80 degrees. Stronger winds arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves through and with wind gusts up to 40+mph...areas of blowing dust and elevated fire danger concerns are expected.

Cooler and more seasonable temperatures move in behind the front...but no rain or chilly Winter temperatures are expected.

