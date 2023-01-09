Odessa Fire Rescue names interim fire chief

OFR names interim fire chief
OFR names interim fire chief(Alexandra Macia)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After Fire Chief John Alvarez’s retirement, The City of Odessa announces the role of interim Fire Chief will be filled by current Battalion Chief Jason Cotton.

Cotton will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is found. Cotton has more than 25 years of service with Odessa Fire & Rescue.

The appointment starts immediately.

