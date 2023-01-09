Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”.

Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.

Mayor Blong’s goal is simple.

Ensure that every Midland family can grow and prosper.

However, leading up to Blongs first day she is walking into an issue that is still on the top of everyone’s mind.

“The events of the last week were the result of some human error but not representative of a problem in our infrastructure or systems. I’m thankful for the events of the last week that showed how well our city council can work together towards a solution. I think our staff and city council came to a great resolution very quickly for the water issue that we faced and I’m proud of them and thankful for them” Lori Blong, Mayor of Midland.

Since Blong has been on the council for three years, she knows who she’s working with, Amy Stretcher Burkes was elected to take Blong’s seat, but even with a new member, there is already a lot of trust in Blong.

“Her leadership, I can’t compare it to anybody else. She is going to do a better job than probably any mayor we’ve ever had” said Jack Ladd, District 3 Councilman.

Being born and raised in Midland, Blong is proud to represent the people she grew up with.

“I think it’s a huge blessing and a huge vote of confidence to have been born and raised here in Midland and then have the opportunity to serve in this role. It’s a little surreal sometimes, to be honest with you but I’m excited about this opportunity” said Blong.

Blong also would also say that she knows there will be talks with the council members and that it will take time to be on the same page.

Tomorrow Mayor Blong and the council members will have their first city meeting as a new group.

