Lea County Sheriff’s Office received help on the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Guadalupe Antonio “Tony” Navarrate was spotted by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and was arrested for the murder of Vanessa Najera.

He is now in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

They appreciate the help from the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Chihuahua, the United States Marshals Service, and all who assisted in Navarrette’s arrest.

