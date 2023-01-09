City of Alpine rescinds boil water notice

Boil Water Notice graphic
Boil Water Notice graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Alpine has rescinded its boil water notice.

The City of Alpine states:

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of January 11, 2023.”

******ORIGINAL STORY*********

The City of Alpine issued the following statement Monday, regarding a boil water notice to residents in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates:

“Due to a water line break in the Country Club Estates, resulting in reduced distribution system pressure in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Alpine #TX022001 public water system to notify all customers in the affected areas to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Keith Segar at 432-837-3281, option 6. Questions may also be directed to utilities.director@cityofalpine.com. The public water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.”

CBS7 will update as we know more.

