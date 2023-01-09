City of Alpine issues boil water notice

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Alpine issued the following statement Monday, regarding a boil water notice to residents in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates:

“Due to a water line break in the Country Club Estates, resulting in reduced distribution system pressure in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Alpine #TX022001 public water system to notify all customers in the affected areas to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Keith Segar at 432-837-3281, option 6. Questions may also be directed to utilities.director@cityofalpine.com. The public water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.”

