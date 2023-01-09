CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/9/23

We can’t shake the wind
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/9/23: A very Spring-like day is in the forecast for the start of the week as high pressure continues to control the weather. The overall weather pattern is fast moving so another cold front is expected on Wednesday with a big dose of wind and dusty conditions. Cooler air will filter in behind the front...but it looks like any rain will again elude the area.

Other than an occasional Pacific cold front and windy conditions...this Spring-like weather pattern looks to stay with us through next weekend.

