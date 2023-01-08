Midlands newest attraction makes its grand opening

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland’s newest attraction, Urban Air Adventure Park had its grand opening today.

With a special pass for the first two hundred people that show up.

The line to enter the park stretched all the way down toward the parking lot.

Some of the people in line, had been waiting since three in the morning.

Before the grand opening, dance contests with kids and adults, allowed them to win special prizes.

Once the doors opened, the park quickly started to get full.

Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park, Ginamarie Soto, said the reactions they’ve gotten since their soft opening has been incredible.

“The mom’s have sat outside, the dad’s have sat outside since three in the morning. Just to be able to provide a free pass for a year, come here and be a part of the fun. It means the world to me and my family and it just says a lot about why we needed this in Midland,” said Soto.

Some of the games included are Skyrider, flip cars, XP league, warriors course, dodgeball and more.

The park also has rooms to reserve for parties and events.

