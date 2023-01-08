Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles.

The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and a Honda Civic traveling in the outside lane were side by side northbound on North Highway 349.

The third vehicle, a Ford F250, traveling westbound on Maverick Ln., failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign while attempting to turn north into the outside lane of Hwy 349. The truck was hit by both vehicles that were traveling north on Hwy 349.

The driver occupying the inside lane of Hwy 349, Mary Manriquez Estrada, 76 years old from Lamesa, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:25 p.m.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Ford F250 for failure to yield the right of way.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

